A Chichester restaurant has shut up shop after only 2 years in the city.

Lime Squeezy in South Street closed its doors earlier this month after opening in the former Wahaca site in May 2021. The Thai restaurant was set up by Pranee Laurillard who founded Giggling Squid and was looking into a new venture.

The restaurant closed on January 9 and owners posted to its Facebook page: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Lime Squeezy restaurant in Chichester as of January 9. It’s been a great journey and we want to thank all who visited us and shared our passion for Southeast Asian food. We hope this is not a goodbye …we’ve got a few plans bubbling!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the closure, an advert posted over the weekend read: “Guess who’s back, back again!”

Lime Squeezy has closed down after just two years in the city

It went on to promote a deal for 20 per cent off meals in Kingston Upon Thames and Chichester and announced it was available on food delivery service Deliveroo: “We'll be launching more Lime Squeezy kitchens in the near future... watch this space.”

At maximum capacity, the restaurant could take 60 covers and hired about five chefs, a manager and about four full-time staff members.

Advertisement Hide Ad