Chichester shop owner voices 'life line' of business rates relief scheme

Steve Jenkinson, owner of Vintro Chichester.

Small businesses as well as those in retail, hospitality and leisure property as well as others can get this current relief. It’s called the 2024/25 Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Rates Relief Scheme, and it was announced at the Autumn Statement on 22 November 2023. It sees a 75% relief, up to a cash cap limit of £110,000 per business.

With recent study by online supermarket Britsuperstore revealed Chichester to have the third highest number of empty shops in the UK, we spoke a shop owner about how current relief schemes in place have helped them.

Steve Jenkinson, who owns Vintro Chichester said: “When I got this place in Chichester, I was quite lucky to have a deal with my landlord but it was very dependent on the 75% discounted rate scheme that is in existence at the moment.

“However, it’s only guaranteed for 12 months so I can't plan ahead and for me, a 75% discount on a set taxation scheme means it's too high, so it means I can’t future-proof my business. If I don't know if it's going to exist as it stands in six months.