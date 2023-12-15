Chichester solicitor and mediator wins prestigious national family law award

Edward Cooke, Chichester-based family solicitor, mediator and Managing Director of Edward Cooke Family Law, has been named Family Law Partner of the Year at the prestigious Family Law Awards 2023.

Run by global legal software and solutions firm LexisNexis, the Family Law Partner of the Year Award is a national award, with a very strong group of finalists, including individuals from some of the biggest firms across the country.

In winning this award, Edward was praised for his commitment as a strategic leader in family law as well as for his outstanding work in promoting ways to resolve family law issues out of court.

Just days after the Family Law Awards ceremony, the Edward Cooke Family Law team achieved further success, learning that they are finalists across three categories in the 2024 British Family Law Awards.

Edward Cooke is again flagged for his individual contribution to the field, as a finalist for Family Mediator of the Year Award; in addition, the firm is shortlisted for two further categories: Boutique Family Law Firm of the Year and Best Place to Work.

The team are rightly proud of this recognition and look forward to the awards ceremony on 25 January 2024.

Founder Edward Cooke said: “We are all delighted with the industry recognition of the work we are doing at Edward Cooke Family Law - and the vision we all share to continue to grow our modern, constructive and forward-thinking firm.

“It was an honour to receive the award for Family Law Partner of the Year, particularly considering my esteemed fellow nominees for the award are from many of the leading firms in London and elsewhere.

“We are equally thrilled to have found out that we are also finalists in three categories of the British Family Law Awards - we wish all the finalists the very best and look forward to the award ceremony in January.