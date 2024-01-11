Chichester Studio gets £139,000 grant by National Lottery

Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) has received initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Marchwell Studios project.

Image of the current derelict stables.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the project aims to transform Grade II listed former Stables named 'The Marchwell Studios' into “Makers Spaces” that will provide a range of affordable and

commercial spaces to support the sustainable growth of local makers and those facing barriers to employment in this sector.

Development funding of £138,920 has been awarded to help Chichester Community Development Trust progress their plans to apply for a full grant later.

The proposed plans.

With support from the Heritage Fund, CCDT will: Work with a Project Manager, a Project Coordinator and an activity plan consultant, appoint a Lead Architect including CDM Coordinator, Quantity Surveyor, Mechanical and Engineering Consultant, Structural Engineer, carry out surveys , deliver community consultation events and thinking days and support with designs for landscaping as well as Interpretation design.

The former stables, as part of Graylingwell Hospital, formerly known as the West Sussex County Asylum, has had a significant impact on Chichester’s local community throughout the last century. In its day, as a medical institution, Graylingwell Hospital was at the forefront of mental health treatment in the UK and the development of psychiatry in the 20th century.

Commenting on the award, Clare de Bathe, director of CCDT, said: “We are thrilled to have received the support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. We are going to make the most of this amazing opportunity.

"We want to save the building and heritage of the Marchwell Stables for future generations. The Studios will not only provide an incredible community of makers and creatives for Chichester but will also be a fascinating place to visit. The development grant is crucial in moving the project forward.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to give our initial support to transform the former Marchwell Stables for the future. As the UK’s largest funder of heritage, we need to help our historic buildings in adapting and regenerating.