Chichester winners named among furniture industry’s national rising stars
Launched as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry, the ‘60 for 60’ campaign recognises 60 of the most accomplished and promising young people in the sector. From product designers, cabinetmakers and technical developers to logistics professionals, commercial managers and operations directors, the awards showcase a diverse range of career opportunities within the sector.
The Sussex winners, employed at furniture and furnishings firms throughout the county, were: Audrey Fasquelle, bespoke wood specialist/marquetarian at Rolls Royce Motor Cars in Hunston; Etienne Cauley, lead maker at Inglis Hall in Hailsham; Finlay Champion, cabinet maker at Edward Johnson and Jarrad Belton, furniture maker/tutor at Aidan McEvoy Fine Furniture, both in Chichester.
Thirty-five year old Audrey Fasquelle, a bespoke wood specialist at Rolls Royce, excels in parquetry and marquetry work for these iconic cars, innovating techniques and materials. Her achievements include having crafted 12 marquetry pieces for International Women's Day 2023, inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy and Phantom Rose, and celebrating craftswomen. She said: "It is a fulfilling career and I hope the awards will lead other young people to believe that a future in that industry is possible and worth it.”
Expert judges from within the industry reviewed the submissions and selected the winners who were announced at a special ‘60 for 60’ awards ceremony held in the City of London on 5 December. Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We received hundreds of entries for ’60 for 60’, ranging from wood working to carpet and textile design, showing not only the vibrancy and diversity of British talent, but also that the industry continues to offer exciting and rewarding career opportunities.
“We congratulate every one of our 60 outstanding winners and look forward to sharing our members’ mentoring skills and providing networking opportunities as they continue to develop their professional careers.