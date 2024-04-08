Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CMA is investigating several concerns with current industry practices, such as; local markets being over consolidated leading to weaker consumer choice with large corporates poentially having incentives to reduce consumer choice even further, and pet owners overpaying for medicines and prescriptions.

Dr Charlotte Gray, founder of Vetsy, a new local online veterinary practice, says she is saddened and frustrated with the ever increasing cost of animal care. Charlotte says: “Through Vetsy, I want to do all I can to help every pet receive some form of veterinary advice and treatment or guidance on appropriate management and care for each condition, no matter how big or small!"

Founded in Chichester, Vetsy is an independent online veterinary practice that connects pet parents with certified vets for advice, treatment and prescriptions.

Founder of Vetsy, Dr Charlotte Gray.

Vetsy is not a replacement for in-practice care, it is merely another option to give consumers more choice in a lower cost and convenient way, which can make lives of pets and pet owners easier and also reduces the burden on the already over stretched industry.

Dr Charlotte says: “Taking your pet to the vets is an expensive time consuming trip and is pretty stressful for both pet and owner. Firstly, finding time in your busy schedule, then getting your pet in the car (double points if you need to lure your cat into the carrier as well), rushing through relentless traffic, before taking a seat in a busy waiting room, among a collection of nervous, anxious or over excited dogs and cats. All of this before you even reach the consultation room.

"What if you could skip straight to the consultation? That’s exactly how online vet care works.

Charlotte continues: "It is estimated that 70% of pet concerns can be dealt with via a video consultation and that whilst a pet owner has on average over 20 pet concerns a year, they visit the vet only twice a year."

When an online consultation is right for you

Let’s look at the most common reasons for visiting the vets:

Sprains and lameness

Gastrointestinal upset ( vomiting and diarrhoea)

Skin irritation / allergies

These conditions make up 55% of vet visits in the UK and most of the conditions can be solved with an online appointment. And from owners that used an online service 62% said the issue was resolved while 26% said their pets health had improved.

Other common reasons to visit the vet that can be treated by an online consultation:

Age related concerns - slowing down, stiffness: signs of arthritis and pain management

Urine concerns - incontinence, signs of cystitis, inappropriate spraying

Behavioural concerns - fearful / aggressive dogs. Unwanted behaviours (which are much more common since Covid)

Weight management - either diet advice or concerns over weight loss

Prescription for longterm conditions

Dental hygiene and diseases

General pet questions and concerns

When to go straight to a physical examination

Due to the remote nature of our work, online consultation do have their limitations and occasionally you may be advised to book a direct physical exam with a vet. Some issues that need a physical examination include:

Eyes or Ear concerns

Epilepsy

Wounds or active bleeding

Inability to urinate

Swollen abdomen

The Vetsy technology works by offering a tool to pet owners in which they can create an account for their pet, input any concerns they may have, and then book an online appointment at a time that suits them from the comfort of their own home.