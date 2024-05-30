Chichester's Hotel Chocolat to relocate to new, bigger premises with a 'Velvetiser Cafe'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotel Chocolat, on East Street Chichester is relocating a few doors down, according to a new statement.

The luxury confectioners say the new venue, still on East Street, will be larger and boast a new garden for customers to enjoy. Guests who visit the attached ‘Velvetiser Cafe – which the current site is too small to accommodate – will be able to personalise their drinks from a wide variety of options, including 18 flavours, several serving styles and various toppings.

A Hotel Chocolat spokesperson said the new space spans 3,603 sq ft and seats 34 guests.

"The team can assist customers in finding their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles, including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours, or spirited infusions,” they added.