Chichester's lost shops: See how the high street has changed in Chichester city centre

A series of photos taken by the Observer in a busy Chichester city centre on May 28, 2009, remind us of the changing face of our high street.
Though some shops remain and others have moved, the pictures bring back memories of what we have lost, like L.K. Bennett, River Island and Swarovski in East Street; Russell & Bromley in South Street and The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in West Street.
1. Chichester
