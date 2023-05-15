Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester's lost shops: See how the high street has changed in Chichester city centre

A series of photos taken by the Observer in a busy Chichester city centre on May 28, 2009, remind us of the changing face of our high street.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:57 BST

Though some shops remain and others have moved, the pictures bring back memories of what we have lost, like L.K. Bennett, River Island and Swarovski in East Street; Russell & Bromley in South Street and The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in West Street.

1. Chichester

2. Chichester

3. Chichester

4. Chichester

