Chichester's Q Hair and Beauty named finalise in The Muddy Stiletto Awards

Q Hair and Beauty, the multi award-winning salon, nestled in the heart of Chichester, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.
By Alastair GourleyContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:21 BST
The Muddy Stilettos Awards are renowned as the most coveted accolades for independent lifestyle businesses, recognising excellence across 28 counties.

Q Hair and Beauty's inclusion as a finalist underscores its commitment to exceptional service, innovative techniques, and dedication to guest satisfaction. Q Hair and Beauty takes its place in the finalists alongside four other esteemed businesses in the region.

‘We are absolutely delighted to be named as finalist in these local focused awards. Championed by the community that has been our guests in salon and those that know of us. It really is a testament to our team’s hard work and local talent that the business has invested in and developed’ said Kain Lawrence, Managing Director.

The Drawing Room Salon at Chichester Q Hair and Beauty salon.The Drawing Room Salon at Chichester Q Hair and Beauty salon.
‘The loyalty and support our clientele have shown over the years is remarkable and rewarding and as a team, we continue to serve all hair and beauty needs in the local area across our three-salon group’.

The winners of The Muddy Stilettos Awards Regional Finals will be announced on July 11. For more information visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk

