Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Muddy Stilettos Awards are renowned as the most coveted accolades for independent lifestyle businesses, recognising excellence across 28 counties.

Q Hair and Beauty's inclusion as a finalist underscores its commitment to exceptional service, innovative techniques, and dedication to guest satisfaction. Q Hair and Beauty takes its place in the finalists alongside four other esteemed businesses in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We are absolutely delighted to be named as finalist in these local focused awards. Championed by the community that has been our guests in salon and those that know of us. It really is a testament to our team’s hard work and local talent that the business has invested in and developed’ said Kain Lawrence, Managing Director.

The Drawing Room Salon at Chichester Q Hair and Beauty salon.

‘The loyalty and support our clientele have shown over the years is remarkable and rewarding and as a team, we continue to serve all hair and beauty needs in the local area across our three-salon group’.