Children can scan their family's shopping themselves at Morrisons in Littlehampton

The dedicated checkout was launched at the store on Friday, with community champion Alison Whitburn helping children to run all their family's shopping through the till.

First to have a go were White Meadows Primary School pupils Freddie and Leia, who had great fun.

There were even given heart-shaped staff badges saying 'New to the Team' to wear.

Community champion Alison Whitburn shows Leia how to work the till at Morrisons in Littlehampton

Young Brodi also had a go on the checkout, with support from Alison.

They were all presented with certificates recognising their 'great customer service' and commending them for being 'an excellent cashier'.

Alison said: "Freddie's and Leia's mums work at the store and Brodi’s nan also works here. They loved scanning their mum's and nan's shopping.

"They were given a certificate, which they were going to show their teachers on Monday.

Freddie, Leia and Brodi were presented with certificates recognising their 'great customer service' and commending them for being 'an excellent cashier'

"The majority of Morrisons stores have now set this checkout up. Children at White Meadows school decorated butterflies for us to use as decorations."

The Morri Kids Checkout is for children aged 11 and under. It will be open at the Littlehampton store Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 2pm.

Alison said: "If your child would like to scan your shopping outside these hours, please ask a colleague. These times may change if people request different times of day."

The system has been put in place at a number of stores already, including Morrisons in Worthing, and it is proving popular with families.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: “We can confirm that we are in the process of introducing child friendly checkouts into our stores.