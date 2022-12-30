Chocolate oranges left on cars at Morrisons Littlehampton as part of Random Acts of Kindness for Christmas

Morrisons in Littlehampton continued its tradition of Random Acts of Kindness for Christmas, giving customers surprise treats and gifts.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, organised a range of treats, including mince pies for a carol concert at Tortington Church and toiletry gift sets for the charity Turning Tides.

She even placed chocolate oranges on cars in the car park as a surprise for customers visiting the store.There were also mince pies and chocolate for the Poor Clares of Arundel at the convent in Crossbush, chocolates for a children’s home in Littlehampton and more chocolate for Littlehampton RNLI.

One of the biggest gifts was a hamper of presents for Littlehampton four-year-old Harrison O’Neill, who was born with left atrial isomerism, which means his organs are in the wrong place and his heart is back to front.

Four-year-old Harrison O’Neill and his dad Andy collecting the hamper gift from Alison Whitburn at Morrisons in Littlehampton

