Chowpatty - new Mumbai inspired restaurant opens on Brighton seafront

Chowpatty, which serves authentic Indian street food, is the latest addition to the seafront’s dining scene. It’s a short-term pop-up, open until the area undergoes redevelopment.

The name ‘Chowpatty’ means ‘beach’ in Mumbai, whose famous seafront is known for its street food culture. The team behind the Brighton restaurant promises the authentic taste of Mumbai Chowpatty from their cosy spot on the Brighton seafront.

The idea was conceived when Sachin Joshi first visited Brighton in 2012 and walked the promenade searching for ‘Vada Pav’, Mumbai’s most iconic snack, but found none. He felt that the Brighton seafront can be more colourful with more variety of food offerings. The opportunity presented in 2025 and since its launch, it has been received well by locals and visitors alike.

The menu is far from that of a typical curry house. Vada Pav, Sev Puri and Pani Puri - the typical street food snacks found on almost every street in India - can now be enjoyed in Brighton. No flights needed!

To create a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere, Sachin invited children visiting the restaurant to decorate its walls. Free from any inhibition, leaving their screens behind, they’d gladly pick up the chalk and start filling the walls with their imagination – an opportunity rarely afforded at home! Very soon, with no corner left unattended, the walls became a symphony of beautiful innocent artwork, giving the desired décor to the restaurant.

