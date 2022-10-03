Christmas card shop opens pop-up in Chichester

Cards For Good Causes charity opens a Christmas pop-up shop in October (Credit: Gavin Dickson Photography)

The pop-up shop will open at The Old Court Room, The Council House, on North Street with the help of local volunteers from Monday, October 10 to Saturday, December 17.

It will sell a wide range of Christmas cards and gifts, all of which raise money for local and national charities.

Cards for Good Causes is a charity with a sole aim of raising funds for UK charities by being a one-stop-shop for gifts and cards including Diabetes UK, RNLI, British Heart Foundation, Alzheimers UK, Epilepsy UK, MS Society along with many more local charities.

The shop manager at Chichester for Cards for Good Causes said: “We can’t wait to meet everyone this year in our shop! Please come volunteer with us, or come and get your Christmas gifts whilst supporting the charities of your choice. I wish everyone a very festive Christmas and hope to see you soon!”