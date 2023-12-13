Christmas gathering at Q Hair and Beauty
This highly anticipated event, a beloved tradition at the salon, took place on November 29th.
Attendees, who eagerly secured coveted tickets, arrived from various parts of the area to immerse themselves in Q's signature dazzling decorations.
Guests were treated to glasses of fizz and mouth-watering refreshments, as well as having the chance to spend time with Team Q’s expert stylists and therapists.
They also had the pleasure of exploring and purchasing exclusive Christmas-themed editions of their favourite products, perfect for self-indulgence or thoughtful gifting.
In the spirit of celebration, the occasion provided a wonderful moment for everyone to raise their glasses to yet another successful year.
Support local businesses and stop by and enjoy their expertise on hair and beauty.
For more information, please visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk