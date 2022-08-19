Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mammoth cinema chain, which has four cinemas across Sussex, is preparing to file for bankruptcy according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cineworld Group Plc is said to have struggled with rebuilding audience figures following the pandemic, the outlet reported.

Other media has said the company’s market value has more than halved and that Cineworld said a lack of blockbuster films was to blame.

