Cinemas in Crawley, Chichester, Brighton and Eastbourne at risk of closure as Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
Cinemas in Crawley, Chichester, Brighton and Eastbourne face closure as Cineworld reportedly files for bankruptcy.
The mammoth cinema chain, which has four cinemas across Sussex, is preparing to file for bankruptcy according to the Wall Street Journal.
Cineworld Group Plc is said to have struggled with rebuilding audience figures following the pandemic, the outlet reported.
Other media has said the company’s market value has more than halved and that Cineworld said a lack of blockbuster films was to blame.
Most Popular
More on this as we have it.