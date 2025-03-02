Clymping General Auctions: Fine display of vintage popular culture and old collectible toys for sale

The auction this Wednesday (March 5th) has over 450 lots with viewing from 4pm, where the actual auction begins at 6pm.

The event itself has been going for over two years and attracts a large audience of people keen to bid on a wide variety of items from vintage kitchenalia to musical instruments; popular culture to household pieces; old coins and collectible toys.

The event is well worth attending with some items selling for as little as £3.

: Admission: £1

: Ample parking

: Refreshments Available

Clymping Village Hall, Crookthorn Lane, Littlehampton BN17 5SN.

Tel: 07917 310877.

1 . Contributed Corgi Original Omnibus 'Dorset Delights' Gift Set Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 1960s Model Train Accessories Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Corgi James Bond AMC Hornet Hatchback Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Corgi 1980s Buses (Busby, TDK) Photo: Submitted