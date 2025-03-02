Clymping General Auctions: Fine display of vintage popular culture and old collectible toys for sale

By Chris Stonor
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:28 BST
The bi-monthly Clymping General Auctions, close to Littlehampton, and located at the Clymping Village Hall has a number of fine vintage popular culture and old collectible toys and model lots including a Rare boxed Subbuteo 7’s set; Boxed James Bond cars in excellent condition; A large array of model train accessories ideal for a vintage layout; Power Ranger figures; and early Corgi produced boxed buses.

The auction this Wednesday (March 5th) has over 450 lots with viewing from 4pm, where the actual auction begins at 6pm.

The event itself has been going for over two years and attracts a large audience of people keen to bid on a wide variety of items from vintage kitchenalia to musical instruments; popular culture to household pieces; old coins and collectible toys.

The event is well worth attending with some items selling for as little as £3.

: Admission: £1

: Ample parking

: Refreshments Available

Clymping Village Hall, Crookthorn Lane, Littlehampton BN17 5SN.

Tel: 07917 310877.

Corgi Original Omnibus 'Dorset Delights' Gift Set

1. Contributed

Corgi Original Omnibus 'Dorset Delights' Gift Set Photo: Submitted

1960s Model Train Accessories

2. Contributed

1960s Model Train Accessories Photo: Submitted

Corgi James Bond AMC Hornet Hatchback

3. Contributed

Corgi James Bond AMC Hornet Hatchback Photo: Submitted

Corgi 1980s Buses (Busby, TDK)

4. Contributed

Corgi 1980s Buses (Busby, TDK) Photo: Submitted

