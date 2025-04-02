Coffee house chain set to open in Haywards Heath following official launch in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular coffee house chain is getting ready to open in Haywards Heath following its arrival in East Grinstead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee #1 is set to open soon at the former Halifax at 32-36 South Road and renovations are currently taking place.

The company applied to Mid Sussex District Council in late 2024 to make alterations to the existing shopfront and permission was granted on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The covering letter said: “Coffee #1 Limited, is a regional coffee shop operator with stores in Godalming, Epsom and Fleet. The company prides itself on the excellent of its coffee and the high quality and careful design of its stores. The approach has been acknowledged by the awards won by Coffee #1 over the years.”

Coffee 1 is set to open in South Road, Haywards Heath

The 250 square metre site in Haywards Heath is between HSBC and Greggs. A previous application by D & A (2197) Limited aimed to turn the bank into a coffee shop last year and this was approved in September 2023.

On Thursday, March 27, the Coffee #1 chain celebrated the opening of its East Grinstead shop in Queen’s Walk.

A spokesperson posted on Facebook: “Coffee#1 East Grinstead is officially open! The coffee machines are on, the fridges are stocked, and our pastries and cakes look mouth-wateringly good. Whether you need a cosy spot to unwind, catch up with friends, or get some work done, we’ve got the perfect space. If you’re part of a community group that needs a venue for your regular meet-up, then we’d love to have you—dogs welcome too.”

Coffee #1 has been approached for comment about the Haywards Heath shop.