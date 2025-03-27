Coffee#1 opens new location in East Grinstead

Coffee#1 is excited to announce the opening of its newest coffee shop in the new Queens Walk development in East Grinstead next to Pet’s Corner on Thursday, 27th March. The store will be operated by a dedicated team of nine employees.

Founded in 2001, Coffee#1 has spent the last two decades establishing itself as a beloved brand across South Wales, the South West, the South Coast, and the Midlands. Staying true to its core values, the brand is committed to being "locally loved" by serving exceptional coffee made by skilled baristas in a relaxed, welcoming environment where customers can unwind and enjoy their time. This new store marks a significant milestone in their ongoing expansion.

Jodie Makin, Area Manager at Coffee#1, commented:

"We’re thrilled to be opening our next location in East Grinstead. It’s in a great location with a warm community vibe, and we’re confident Coffee#1 will fit right in. We take pride in providing a cosy space where customers can relax, enjoy delicious food, tempting cakes, and, of course, great coffee."

The new store’s interior is designed with warmth and vibrancy in mind featuring a living-room feel, shelves filled with books and unique illustrations showcasing local history, folklore, and figures from the area. The inviting atmosphere is perfect for socialising with friends and family, or for some quiet time with a book or laptop. Local community groups are encouraged to host regular catch-ups in the store, and dogs are welcome too.

John Newman, Store Manager at Coffee#1, shared:

"My team and I are excited to become part of the East Grinstead community and to serve our new neighbours. To celebrate the opening, we’re offering a free drink when you download the Coffee#1 app. Simply enter the promo code EASTGRIN in the app to claim your free drink voucher!"

1 . Contributed Coffee#1 East Grinstead tasty pastries Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Coffee#1 East Grinstead cosy corner by the fireplace Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Coffee#1 East Grinstead savoury snacks and cakes Photo: Submitted