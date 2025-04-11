Colt bungalow with potential in Battle goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A detached Colt bungalow with potential in Battle is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodside in Canadia Road, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Rush Witt & Wilson, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This detached three-bedroom Colt bungalow is located on the outskirts of Battle and within easy reach of various local and national retailers and Battle Abbey School.

AUCTION: Woodside in Canadia Road, Battle

“The three-bedroom property, which is in need of refurbishment throughout, may offer potential for re-development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Colt bungalows are timber-framed properties, typically constructed using a post and panel method with prefabricated panels, offering benefits like fast construction, natural insulation, and eco-friendliness.

A three-bedroom maisonette needing improvement in Bexhill-on-Sea is offered jointly with Burgess & Co with a leasehold guide price of £150,000-plus and vacant possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flat 1 at 2 Woodville Road is a substantial two-storey maisonette with private garden and a garage, situated in the town centre, just a short distance from the seafront, mainline railway station and De La Warr Pavilion.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “It is in need of some improvement and, once enhanced, will be ideal for owner occupation, investment or alternative configurations, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease, from September 1982 at a current ground rental of £50 per annum.

A commercial unit for investment in Bexhill is offered jointly with Oakfield with a leasehold guide price of £140,000-plus with vacant possession on completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-terrace 23 Devonshire Road comprises a commercial unit occupying the ground floor and the lower ground floor and outside space to the rear.

The property located in the heart of Bexhill town centre within easy reach of various local and national retailers and a short distance from Bexhill mainline railway station.

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from September 2006 at a peppercorn ground rental.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm will be in attendance at the National Landlord Investment Show, the UK’s Number One landlord & property investment exhibition at the Ashford International Hotel, Kent, on 30 April

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.