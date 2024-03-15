Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent audit commenced with confidential surveys in which Consensus employees shone a light on a workplace where 90% agreed they could be their authentic selves. As an organisation, Consensus has demonstrated its commitment to providing opportunities for colleagues to develop and grow, with 84% of employees confirming they were offered training and development to further themselves professionally, further evidenced by over 100 promotions in 2023.

Great Place To Work® performed extensive evaluations of survey responses and culture audits across hundreds of companies, using data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of an employer’s value proposition against the culture their employees have actually experienced. Only those businesses who achieved the highest scores receive Best Workplaces™ status.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said, “This recognition is no mean feat and highlights companies across the UK that excel in fostering high levels of trust in leadership, instilling pride in their workforce, and cultivating strong camaraderie among colleagues. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating workplaces where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive environment. Congratulations to Consensus for being part of our 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces™ List."

Colleagues and residents celebrate being a Great Place to Work

On making the UK’s Best Workplaces™ List, CEO Paula Keys added: “Consensus is a Great Place to Work because of the great people who work here and their determination to make a difference every day. I’m immensely proud of the team for working together to create an environment and a culture that is deserving of a place on the Best Workplaces™ list. I’m delighted that Consensus has achieved this recognition, and excited at the opportunity to move forward with our commitment to being a Great Place to Work, and one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™.”