Construction starts on Bognor Regis Trade City and Logistics City hub

Construction has started for a new Trade City and Logistics City hub in Bognor Regis comprising 11 counter units.

A statement from Kier Property said the hub on the Saltbox Business Park will deliver 204,993 sq ft of industrial space, ranging in size from 3,488 sq ft to 52,959 sq ft, tailored for modern industrial, logistics and trade counter operations.

The new development, split across eight Trade City units (3,000 - 19,300 sq ft) and three Logistics City units (23,000 - 53,000 sq ft) is set to be available from August 2026.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) and CBRE are the advising agency firms representing the scheme.

An image of the Saltbox site from Kier Property

Strategically located on Shripney Road, within Saltbox Business Park, the site sits at the gateway to Enterprise Bognor Regis, a 70-hectare government-supported employment commercial initiative bringing investment, infrastructure, and opportunity, which is poised to accommodate up to 150 businesses and create 4,000 new jobs.

Kier said the scheme is designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency, with development features, including solar PV panels, fresh air ventilation systems, EV charging points and the use of high-quality, sustainable construction materials

Additional key features include flexible B2, B8, and Class E (formerly B1c) use, 7–10m clear internal heights, electric loading doors, Grade A office space, units capable of being combined, floor loading capacity up to 50kN/sq m, target BREEAM rating: Excellent, target EPC rating: A.

Leigh Thomas, group managing director for Kier Property comments: “We’re proud to have officially started on site at Trade City and Logistics City Bognor Regis. This marks a major milestone in delivering a future-ready industrial scheme that not only meets the operational needs of modern businesses but also supports their sustainability goals. The combination of flexible unit sizes, excellent transport links and a strong focus on energy efficiency makes this development a compelling opportunity for occupiers looking to grow in a strategic and forward-looking location. We look forward to seeing the scheme come to life over the coming months.”

Kier said this next-generation scheme demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to logistics and trade, underpinned by environmental responsibility and strategic positioning.

Businesses looking for a sustainable, accessible and future-proof base are encouraged to register their interest early with LSH and CBRE.

For more go to www.tradeandlogistics.co.uk