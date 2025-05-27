10 Best restaurants in Horsham - according to Tripadvisor

There is something for everyone and to suit all tastes but these are the 10 best in Horsham – according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
1. The Rock
The Rock in East Street, Horsham - formerly Brewhouse and Kitchen - is rated four out of five from 594 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "The food was good - loved how it was presented and at a great price." Photo: Google
2. The Boar's Head
The Boar's Head in Worthing Road, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 532 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer said: "Food didn't disappoint, the pork belly was superb." Photo: Sarah Page
3. The Red Deer, Horsham.jpg
The Red Deer in Carfax, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 604 Tripadvisor reviews. One diner said: "Highly recommended for Sunday roast." Photo: Sarah Page
4. Filippo's
Filippo's Italian Restaurant in Park Place, Horsham, is rated 4.6 out of five from 1,404 reviews. One person said: "Lovely atmospere and delicious pizza." Photo: Sarah Page
