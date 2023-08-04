BREAKING
Why not enjoy the spring sunshine in the garden of a Horsham pub this Easter?

11 best Horsham pubs with great beer gardens

The weather is going to be warm this weekend and what better way to relax than with a cooling pint in a lovely pub garden?
Sarah Page
Sarah Page
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

Here are 11 of the best Horsham pubs with great beer gardens where you can make the most of the weather, according to Google.

The Norfolk Arms in Crawley Road, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Amazing beer garden and friendly locals'

1. Beautiful beer gardens

The Norfolk Arms in Crawley Road, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Amazing beer garden and friendly locals'

The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric is rated 4.6 out of five on Google reviews. One person said: 'Lovely beer garden in the summer'

2. Beautiful beer gardens

The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric is rated 4.6 out of five on Google reviews. One person said: 'Lovely beer garden in the summer'

The Frog and Nightgown in Wimland Road, Faygate, is rated 4.7 out of five according to Google reviews. One person said: 'Love the Frog and Nightown. One of the best beer gardens in Sussex'

3. Beautiful beer gardens

The Frog and Nightgown in Wimland Road, Faygate, is rated 4.7 out of five according to Google reviews. One person said: 'Love the Frog and Nightown. One of the best beer gardens in Sussex'

The Hornbrook Inn in Brighton Road, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five in Google reveiws. One reviewer said: 'Lovely pub, garden is gorgeous'

4. Beautiful beer gardens

The Hornbrook Inn in Brighton Road, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five in Google reveiws. One reviewer said: 'Lovely pub, garden is gorgeous'

