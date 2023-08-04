11 best Horsham pubs with great beer gardens

The weather is going to be warm this weekend and what better way to relax than with a cooling pint in a lovely pub garden?
Here are 11 of the best Horsham pubs with great beer gardens where you can make the most of the weather, according to Google.
1. Beautiful beer gardens
The Norfolk Arms in Crawley Road, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Amazing beer garden and friendly locals' Photo: Google
2. Beautiful beer gardens
The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric is rated 4.6 out of five on Google reviews. One person said: 'Lovely beer garden in the summer' Pic S Robards SR2203181 Photo: Steve Robards
3. Beautiful beer gardens
The Frog and Nightgown in Wimland Road, Faygate, is rated 4.7 out of five according to Google reviews. One person said: 'Love the Frog and Nightown. One of the best beer gardens in Sussex' Photo: Google
4. Beautiful beer gardens
The Hornbrook Inn in Brighton Road, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five in Google reveiws. One reviewer said: 'Lovely pub, garden is gorgeous' Photo: Google