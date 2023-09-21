BREAKING
12-day beer festival set to come to Bognor pub with a pint costing just £2.45

A 12-day beer festival with products from around the world is being held at a Bognor pub next month – and a pint will cost just over £2.
By Megan Baker
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Hatter’s Inn in Bognor Regis, during the festival.

The beers will cost £2.45 a pint or, if you can’t make up your mind, three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the same price.

The pub in Queensway will host the festival from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22.

A 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held at a Bognor pub next month – and a pint will cost just over £2. Photo: WetherspoonsA 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held at a Bognor pub next month – and a pint will cost just over £2. Photo: Wetherspoons
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers.

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe's Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery), Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

Pub manager, Rae Morris, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

