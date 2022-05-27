Here are the top 15 places to eat fish and chips in Worthing, according to Tripadvisor.
1. The Chipwick (4.5 stars from 715 reviews)
The Chipwick in Brighton Road won Chippy of the Year in 2016. Adam and Rebecca Rance and the team. Photo by Derek Martin
Photo: Derek Martin Photography
2. Crabshack (4.5 stars from 1,262 reviews)
Crabshack in Marine Parade (Pictured is Marketa Musilova, Kate Manktelow, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, David Lawrence and Adrian Oziebala)
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Beach House (4.5 stars from 274 reviews)
The Beach House in Marine Parade. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View
4. Bluebird Cafe (4 stars from 719 reviews)
Bluebird Cafe on South Drive, Ferring Beach. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View