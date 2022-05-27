15 of the best places for fish and chips in Worthing on National Fish & Chip Day

It's national fish and chip day today (Friday, May 27), giving us the perfect excuse to compile a list of some of the best places to eat in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:39 pm

Here are the top 15 places to eat fish and chips in Worthing, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Chipwick (4.5 stars from 715 reviews)

The Chipwick in Brighton Road won Chippy of the Year in 2016. Adam and Rebecca Rance and the team. Photo by Derek Martin

Photo: Derek Martin Photography

2. Crabshack (4.5 stars from 1,262 reviews)

Crabshack in Marine Parade (Pictured is Marketa Musilova, Kate Manktelow, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, David Lawrence and Adrian Oziebala)

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Beach House (4.5 stars from 274 reviews)

The Beach House in Marine Parade. Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

4. Bluebird Cafe (4 stars from 719 reviews)

Bluebird Cafe on South Drive, Ferring Beach. Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

