19 Hastings and St Leonards restaurants with the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2025 to visit this autumn

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"Travellers’ Choice, formerly Certificate of Excellence, recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews.

"Travellers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours selected accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence." They are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

La Bella Vista, Grand Parade, Saint Leonards

1. La Bella Vista

La Bella Vista, Grand Parade, Saint Leonards Photo: JL

Yaaze Biistro Cafe and Meze Bar at Demark Place

2. Yaaze Bistro Cafe.

Yaaze Biistro Cafe and Meze Bar at Demark Place Photo: supplied

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, 21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea. Pic: Google

3. Remy's Cafe Kulinarya

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, 21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea. Pic: Google Photo: Pic: Google

Webbe's Rock A Nore, Hastings

4. Webbe's Rock A Nore, Hastings

Webbe's Rock A Nore, Hastings Photo: staff

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice