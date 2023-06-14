1 . Kinsbrook

Kinsbrook at Thakeham is a progressive vineyard led by Joe Beckett and Rebecca Dancer who produce a range of vintage English wines from grapes grown on Joe’s third-generation family farmland. They produce a range of sparking and still wines including a still red wine, released this spring. Visitors can enjoy vineyard tours and wine tastings together with small plates of food using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Kinsbrook's Farm Shop and Eatery is located in a newly built barn in the heart of the vineyard with a panoramic balcony overlooking the vines. Photo: Contributed