Sussex remains the hotspot for English wine production hosting dozens of vineyards and accounting for a quarter of the total wine produced in England.
And with English Wine Week starting next week (June 19) we put the spotlight on five of the best to visit in the heart of West Sussex.
Altogether, England is home to almost 200 wineries and 900 vineyards covering 3,600 hectares.
In recent years, wine tourism has been on the rise. Sussex produces more wine than any other county in the UK and has become a popular destination for those looking to explore the world of wine.
Rebecca Dancer, owner of Kinsbrook Vineyard at Thakeham, said “A lot of our visitors are from outside town, people looking for a country escape from London in particular flock to the region.”
1. Kinsbrook
Kinsbrook at Thakeham is a progressive vineyard led by Joe Beckett and Rebecca Dancer who produce a range of vintage English wines from grapes grown on Joe’s third-generation family farmland. They produce a range of sparking and still wines including a still red wine, released this spring.
Visitors can enjoy vineyard tours and wine tastings together with small plates of food using fresh, seasonal ingredients.
Kinsbrook's Farm Shop and Eatery is located in a newly built barn in the heart of the vineyard with a panoramic balcony overlooking the vines. Photo: Contributed
2. Nutbourne
Nutbourne Vineyard in Pulborough is a family run, boutique vineyard, with wildflower meadows, alpacas and stunning views along the vineyard trail. They’ve been making wines for over 30 years with the first vines planted in 1979.
Known for their Nutty Brut, Chardonnay, Bacchus and Pinot Noir wines, they have a sustainable approach to making wine and are a carbon neutral vineyard. They offer tours and tastings. Photo: Contributed
3. Nyetimber
Nyetimber Estate at West Chiltington is a multi-award winning vineyard – with its wines favoured by royalty – and is famed for its English sparkling wine. It is currently only open to the public on specific open days, so visitors are advised to check before visiting to avoid disappointment. Photo: Contributed
4. The Wiston Estate
The Wiston Estate at Washington has been owned and managed by the Goring family since 1743. The chalky slopes of the South Downs provide perfect conditions to produce their award winning wines.
Known for their Classic Cuvee, blanc de blanc and Rose cuvee, they now also produce a Wiston Gin. New fine-dining restaurant Chalk celebrates local produce. Photo: Contributed