1 . Kinsbrook Vineyard, Thakeham

Kinsbrook Vineyard in Thakeham is a young, progressive winery led by Joe Beckett, 29, and Rebecca Dancer, 30 – possibly the youngest vignerons in Britain. They produce a range of vintage English sparkling and still wines from grapes grown on Joe’s third-generation family farmland. Visitors can enjoy vineyard tours and wine tastings overlooking the vineyard together with small plates of food using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Regular Supper Clubs allow guests to enjoy a fine dining experience paired with a Kinsbrook wine flight. There is also live music every weekend and the occasional kitchen takeover by London chefs. Kinsbrook's Farm Shop and Eatery is located in a newly built barn with a panoramic balcony overlooking the vines. Joe said: “It’s amazing to be able to grow grapes here in Sussex on my family's farmland. With its cool climate, Sussex is rich in limestone chalk soils which helps the region produce high-quality grapes like you find in the Champagne region.” Photo: Contributed