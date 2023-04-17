And they account for a quarter of all the wine produced in England.
Here we put the spotlight on five in the Horsham district that are well worth seeking out as they get set to launch spring tours and tastings.
Last year, Sussex was further put on the world wine-making map with still and sparkling wines produced in Sussex given ‘Protected Designation of Origin’ – PDO – status. Joining their more famous cousins such as Champagne, Prosecco and Burgundy means products for consumption have to be produced, processed and prepared in a specific geographical area to carry its name.
1. Kinsbrook Vineyard, Thakeham
Kinsbrook Vineyard in Thakeham is a young, progressive winery led by Joe Beckett, 29, and Rebecca Dancer, 30 – possibly the youngest vignerons in Britain.
They produce a range of vintage English sparkling and still wines from grapes grown on Joe’s third-generation family farmland.
Visitors can enjoy vineyard tours and wine tastings overlooking the vineyard together with small plates of food using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Regular Supper Clubs allow guests to enjoy a fine dining experience paired with a Kinsbrook wine flight.
There is also live music every weekend and the occasional kitchen takeover by London chefs.
Kinsbrook's Farm Shop and Eatery is located in a newly built barn with a panoramic balcony overlooking the vines.
Joe said: “It’s amazing to be able to grow grapes here in Sussex on my family's farmland. With its cool climate, Sussex is rich in limestone chalk soils which helps the region produce high-quality grapes like you find in the Champagne region.” Photo: Contributed
2. Nutbourne Vineyard, Pulborough
Nutbourne Vineyard at Pulbrough is a family run, boutique vineyard with wildflower meadows, alpacas and stunning views along the vineyard trail.
They’ve been making wines for more than 30 years with the first vines planted in 1979.
Known for their Nutty Brut, Chardonnay, Bacchus and Pinot Noir wines, they have a sustainable approach to making wine and are a carbon neutral vineyard. They offer tours, tastings and their cellar door is open from April. Photo: Contributed
3. Nyetimber, West Chiltington
Nyetimber Estate at West Chiltington had early beginnings where it was named in the Domesday Book in 1086 when the peaceful valley of Nitimbreha made its first appearance in recorded history.
Multi-award winning, drank by royalty, Nyetimber showcases the best of English sparkling wine. Currently only open to the public on specific open days, so check before to avoid disappointment. Photo: Contributed
4. Wiston Estate, Washington
The Wiston Estate at Washington has been owned and managed by the Goring family since 1743. The chalky slopes of the South Downs have proved perfect conditions to produce their award winning wines.
Known for their Classic Cuvee, blanc de blanc and Rose cuvee, they now also produce a Wiston Gin. New fine-dining restaurant Chalk celebrates local produce. Tastings started from March. Photo: Contributed