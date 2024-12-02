7 best garden centres in and around Horsham for Christmas shopping

By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 13:58 BST
Garden centres pull out all the stops to celebrate Christmas in style offering trees, gifts, goodies and decorations to suit every pocket.

But these are the best seven centres in and around Horsham for festive fun, according to Google reviews ...

Garden Centres are renowned for festive fun at this time of year with plants, Christmas trees, gifts, decorations - and more - on offer to customers

1. Christmas shopping

Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post, is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, according to Google Reviews. One shopper said: 'Always clean and dtidy, great displays of Christmas trees, lights, etc'

2. Christmas shopping

Newbridge Nurseries at Broadbridge Heath is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars, according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Loveley garden centre, very Christmasy with lots of decorations and gifts'

3. Christmas shopping

Pulborough Garden Centre in Stopham Road, Pulborough, is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars. One reviewer said: 'The garden centre is tastefully decorated with lots of Christmas present bargains'

4. Christmas shopping

