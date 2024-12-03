8 Great Horsham pubs opening their doors on Christmas Day 2024

A number of great Horsham pubs will be opening their doors on Christmas Day this year. Here are some of the best ...
A number of pubs in Horsham will be open on Christmas Day - but you need to book quickly if you want Christmas Dinner there Photo: Pixabay
2. The King's Arms
The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric will be open - for drinks only - on Chistmas Day from 12 noon - 3pm. Itwill also be open, again for drinks only, on Christmas Eve from 12 noon - 12 midnight. Photo: National World
3. The Black Jug
The Black Jug in North Street, Horsham is fully booked for meals on Christmas Day, but it's also open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day from 12 noon - 5pm Photo: National World
4. Miller & Carter
Miller & Carter in Piries Place is open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Photo: Sarah Page