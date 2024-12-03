8 Great Horsham pubs opening their doors on Christmas Day 2024

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 12:57 BST
If a visit to the pub is on your Christmas wish list this year, Santa is set to make it happen.

A number of great Horsham pubs will be opening their doors on Christmas Day this year. Here are some of the best ...

A number of pubs in Horsham will be open on Christmas Day - but you need to book quickly if you want Christmas Dinner there

1. Christmas tipples

The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric will be open - for drinks only - on Chistmas Day from 12 noon - 3pm. Itwill also be open, again for drinks only, on Christmas Eve from 12 noon - 12 midnight.

2. The King's Arms

The Black Jug in North Street, Horsham is fully booked for meals on Christmas Day, but it's also open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day from 12 noon - 5pm

3. The Black Jug

Miller & Carter in Piries Place is open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

4. Miller & Carter

