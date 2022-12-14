Bargain-loving shoppers have fallen in love with the Middle of Lidl.
The supermarket chain’s middle aisle is famed for selling seemingly random articles at rock-bottom prices.
And here we give you a sneak peek at what’s on offer this week which could help solve your Christmas present-buying headache.
Lidl has stores nationwide, including a number across Sussex.
This Salter 7.8L Dual Air Fryer is available from tomorrow (December 15) priced at £99.99
You could add a festive touch to your home with this Poinsettia, on offer at £2.49
What about this as a way to let the family know when it's time for Christmas drinks? Lavarno Home LED neon sign - £14.99
Playtive Toy Lamborghini/Porsche, £9.99
