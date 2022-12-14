Edit Account-Sign Out
Carrying home the bargains. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

8 Middle of Lidl bargains that could sort your Christmas shopping

Bargain-loving shoppers have fallen in love with the Middle of Lidl.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago

The supermarket chain’s middle aisle is famed for selling seemingly random articles at rock-bottom prices.

And here we give you a sneak peek at what’s on offer this week which could help solve your Christmas present-buying headache.

Lidl has stores nationwide, including a number across Sussex.

1. Middle of Lidl

This Salter 7.8L Dual Air Fryer is available from tomorrow (December 15) priced at £99.99

Photo: Contributed

2. Middle of Lidl

You could add a festive touch to your home with this Poinsettia, on offer at £2.49

Photo: Contributed

3. Middle of Lidl

What about this as a way to let the family know when it's time for Christmas drinks? Lavarno Home LED neon sign - £14.99

Photo: Contributed

4. Middle of Lidl

Playtive Toy Lamborghini/Porsche, £9.99

Photo: Contributed

