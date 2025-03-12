Adur and Worthing funeral directors: Councils complete 'series of reassurance visits'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Funeral directors in Adur and Worthing are ‘following good practice’, the councils have confirmed.

Checks were carried out, ‘following national concerns’ regarding the care of deceased individuals by a funeral director in Hull and East Riding – and ‘subsequent new guidance from the Ministry of Justice’.

“We completed a series of reassurance visits to all funeral directors operating within our area,” Adur and Worthing Councils revealed on social media.

"These visits, which were welcomed by local funeral directors, were conducted to ensure that residents can have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are treated with the utmost care and dignity.

Checks were carried out, 'following national concerns' regarding the care of deceased individuals by a funeral director in Hull and East Riding – and 'subsequent new guidance from the Ministry of Justice'.
Checks were carried out, ‘following national concerns’ regarding the care of deceased individuals by a funeral director in Hull and East Riding – and ‘subsequent new guidance from the Ministry of Justice’. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

“Assessments were undertaken at all funeral director premises in the area and focused on key standards outlined in government guidance, including care of the deceased and meticulous record keeping. No concerns were identified at any of the premises.”

The council revealed the result of the visits.

They said: “We’re delighted to be able to confirm that funeral directors in Adur and Worthing are following good practice.

“The findings of these visits have been reported back to the Ministry of Justice, which is currently developing future regulatory requirements for the sector.”

