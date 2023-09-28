The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been released– and pubs around Adur and Worthing feature strongly.

The guide – the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs – is celebrating its 51st edition this year.

It is published annually by CAMRA and helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local and national beer scene. As well as covering 197 of the very best pubs across Surrey and Sussex, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties.

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, despite the pub trade struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs. To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

In a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson he shines a light on the cultural tradition of pubs within Britain, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted.

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, including Adur and Worthing. Here are five pubs from the districts that featured in the prestigious list.

2 . The Egremont Pub, Worthing The Egremont Pub, in Brighton Road, is a short walk from the Worthing seafront and town centre. According to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide, the pub has Harvey’s Sussex Best Bitter; three changing beers - sourced locally; often Goldmark, Harvey’s, Only With Love. The pub was described as 'an attractive late-Georgian gem with a quirky interior'. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Refreshment Rooms, High Salvington This shop and micropub is based in Salvington Hill, on the corner of Furze Road. The guide says the venue has Harvey’s Sussex Best Bitter; 1 changing beer (sourced locally). It was opened in March 2022 in former small general stores premises. The guide says the establishment has a 'pleasantly decorated interior' with 'comfortable seating at wooden tables'. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Parsonage Bar & Restaurant, Tarring This venue is based on the end of Tarring High Street. It is rated highly for its Burning Sky Plateau; Harvey’s Sussex Best Bitter; 1 changing beer (sourced locally). The guide reads: "Situated in the heart of Tarring village, this lovely Grade II-listed 15th-century building was originally three cottages. It has been a quality restaurant since 1987 but Brewery name and recipes. A large part of the output is sold as bottle-conditioned beer." Photo: Google Street View