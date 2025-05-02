Aldi confirms late May bank holiday opening hours in Sussex and Surrey

Aldi have confirmed its opening times for the upcoming May bank holiday.

Regular opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 25.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, May 26, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

Aldi have confirmed its opening times for the upcoming May bank holiday. Picture by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing bank holiday, whatever the weather.

Whether it’s for a barbecue or weekend away, Aldi allows shoppers to enjoy everything from fresh meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.