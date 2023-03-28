Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
18 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Another Horsham pub on the lookout for new landlords

Another Horsham pub is on the lookout for new landlords.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:15 BST

Pub chain Red Oak Taverns is seeking new tenants to rent The Dog and Bacon in North Parade, Horsham.

It is the second of the chain’s Horsham pubs that are currently looking for new publicans to take it over. Last month, The Bear in Market Square, closed suddenly after being in business for more than 100 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red Oak Taverns, which operates 211 pubs, describes the Dog and Bacon as ‘a popular local community pub with a loyal customer base.’

Most Popular
The Dog and Bacon pub in North Parade, Horsham, is on the lookout for new landlords
The Dog and Bacon pub in North Parade, Horsham, is on the lookout for new landlords
The Dog and Bacon pub in North Parade, Horsham, is on the lookout for new landlords

Have you read? Hotel near Horsham procured by the Government to house asylum seekers

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham’s lost railway stations: this is what happened to them

The pub has two bars, featuring real fires, on either side of a central servery with a commercial kitchen and pantry located off the lounge bar.

Outside there is a large leafy patio at the front of the pub with around 10 benches and an adjoining car park to the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Private accommodation on the first floor of the pub consists of three bedrooms, a living room, bathroom, office and a galley kitchen.

HotelGovernment