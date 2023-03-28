Another Horsham pub is on the lookout for new landlords.

Pub chain Red Oak Taverns is seeking new tenants to rent The Dog and Bacon in North Parade, Horsham.

It is the second of the chain’s Horsham pubs that are currently looking for new publicans to take it over. Last month, The Bear in Market Square, closed suddenly after being in business for more than 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Oak Taverns, which operates 211 pubs, describes the Dog and Bacon as ‘a popular local community pub with a loyal customer base.’

The Dog and Bacon pub in North Parade, Horsham, is on the lookout for new landlords

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has two bars, featuring real fires, on either side of a central servery with a commercial kitchen and pantry located off the lounge bar.

Outside there is a large leafy patio at the front of the pub with around 10 benches and an adjoining car park to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad