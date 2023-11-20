BREAKING

Another new shop is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.
Cookware company Thermomix is based in West Street near the former Wilko store.

Run by German firm Vorwerk, Thermomix is an all-in-one multicooker much loved by professional chefs as well as home cooks.

Thermomix is set to open a new store in Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageThermomix is set to open a new store in Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
The company also has other shops in Sussex and in Kent which run regular cooking demonstrations.

Other stores that have opened recently in Horsham include the gift shop Vinegar Hill in the Carfax and a new Morrisons in Springfield Road.

