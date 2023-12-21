Artists create festive window displays for ASK Italian in Chichester and Lewes
Spokeswoman Kirsty Stevenson said: “All three artists created beautiful Christmassy artwork and each window contains references that locals in each area will be sure to recognise! The sisters created a stunning Christmas scene featuring Chichester Cathedral, and Mary’s piece featured Lewes Castle.
“Similar to last Christmas, ASK Italian has sourced local artistic talent to create festive murals on the windows at its 65 restaurants across the UK. Muralists Lauren and Chloe Piper from Waterlooville, and Mary Duckham, from Lewes, were chosen by ASK to take on the challenge, tasked with creating beautiful festive displays using Edding white acrylic pens.
“With a background in graphic design, events management and social media marketing, Lauren and Chloe Piper set up their design business to work in creating custom murals across the country. Both Lauren and Chloe have been working in the design industry for eight years, with five years of experience in creating murals.
“Mary Duckham is an accredited architect who enjoys illustrating buildings so began her illustration business in 2019, using only her iPad to create her artwork.
“Lauren and Chloe’s festive window art features the iconic Chichester Cathedral and favourites from ASK’s Christmas menu in a picture-perfect winter wonderland scene. The sisters frequently visit ASK Italian when travelling to London for work or to Cardiff to visit family, but the Chichester restaurant, where their install will live has always been their favourite. Now, they’ll be leaving their own stamp on their favourite ASK restaurant, with their art display.
“Mary’s artwork at ASK’s Lewes restaurant features Lewes Castle in a snowy winter scene, along with typical Lewes townhouses. Mary also is a long-time customer of ASK Italian. “Festive window displays have started to appear at ASK Italian’s restaurants across the UK, featuring festive houses, ribbons, bows and presents. Each artwork is inspired by its location, with pieces including famous landmarks and historical figures from its area.”
Corinne Prior, marketing director at ASK Italian said: “Our Christmas artwork project is all about bringing people together in our ASK neighbourhoods. It’s fantastic to see so many wonderful designs across each of our restaurants, with artists from up and down the country leaving their mark in a beautiful way.”