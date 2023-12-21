Artists create festive window displays for ASK Italian in Chichester and Lewes

Portsmouth sisters Lauren and Chloe Piper and Mary Duckham from Lewes were selected from hundreds of entries to create festive murals for ASK Italian’s festive windows campaign at their restaurants at Chichester and Lewes.

Part of the Chichester display (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Kirsty Stevenson said: “All three artists created beautiful Christmassy artwork and each window contains references that locals in each area will be sure to recognise! The sisters created a stunning Christmas scene featuring Chichester Cathedral, and Mary’s piece featured Lewes Castle.

“Similar to last Christmas, ASK Italian has sourced local artistic talent to create festive murals on the windows at its 65 restaurants across the UK. Muralists Lauren and Chloe Piper from Waterlooville, and Mary Duckham, from Lewes, were chosen by ASK to take on the challenge, tasked with creating beautiful festive displays using Edding white acrylic pens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With a background in graphic design, events management and social media marketing, Lauren and Chloe Piper set up their design business to work in creating custom murals across the country. Both Lauren and Chloe have been working in the design industry for eight years, with five years of experience in creating murals.

“Mary Duckham is an accredited architect who enjoys illustrating buildings so began her illustration business in 2019, using only her iPad to create her artwork.

“Lauren and Chloe’s festive window art features the iconic Chichester Cathedral and favourites from ASK’s Christmas menu in a picture-perfect winter wonderland scene. The sisters frequently visit ASK Italian when travelling to London for work or to Cardiff to visit family, but the Chichester restaurant, where their install will live has always been their favourite. Now, they’ll be leaving their own stamp on their favourite ASK restaurant, with their art display.

“Mary’s artwork at ASK’s Lewes restaurant features Lewes Castle in a snowy winter scene, along with typical Lewes townhouses. Mary also is a long-time customer of ASK Italian. “Festive window displays have started to appear at ASK Italian’s restaurants across the UK, featuring festive houses, ribbons, bows and presents. Each artwork is inspired by its location, with pieces including famous landmarks and historical figures from its area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad