​​Arun Crematorium has issued an open invitation for people attend a community movie night to help bring people together in the run-up to Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive gathering, on December 14, aims to give families and friends an opportunity to come together and remember their loved ones at a time when people can particularly feel their losses.

The film being shown is the 1946 Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life, which is widely considered to be one of the most inspirational and beloved festive favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event starts at 6pm, and visitors will also be able to enjoy mince pies and refreshments during the film.

Arun Crematorium will be showing the film It's A Wonderful Life this Christmas. Picture: Arun Crematorium

It is free to attend, but anyone who would like to go is being asked to advise the crematorium in advance, by emailing [email protected]

Visitors will also be able to post cards, letters and messages in the crematorium’s Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box, which was installed earlier this year as another way for the bereaved to feel a connection with their loved ones. Cards and pens will be provided prior and after the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners-operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Manager Adam Westwood said: “Among the many traditions many people have at Christmas is coming together with family and friends to watch a movie together.

“That’s why we thought, instead of hosting a traditional Carol and Memorial Service, we would host a festive movie night, to bring people together.

“For some, especially if they are quite recently bereaved, the festive period is often a time when they feel their loss more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This evening provides a chance for people to not only pay tribute to their loved ones but also be in the company of other people who are in a similar situation, which in itself can be a source of comfort.”