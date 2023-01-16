Arundel Town Council is also unhappy about the application. Mayor Tony Hunt said: “Being on the banks of the River Arun we know a lot about tides and we believe the tide is turning. Some Arun District Councillors are beginning to question whether it is right to ride rough-shod over local opinion and provide funds for this Airbnb when council money is tight and when the economics of the proposal are so questionable.

"It is obvious that to create a sustainable future for Arundel, we need more off-street parking with electrical charging points. In our conservation area many people do not have either garages or drives, and so the government’s plans for switching to electric cars depends on there being sufficient charging points in the town.“The garages that Arun District own in River Road are dilapidated and need to be demolished. For the District Council to be ignoring the views of the town council and local residents in this way is not a good reflection of how local democracy is meant to work. It is a great shame because in recent years the town and district council have been working well together to the benefit of Arundel residents.“Over and above the economics, we believe that it is dangerous to encourage visitors to drive to this River Road location. This is a narrow road, with no pavement, and driving down the steep and winding Brewery Hill or turning left off Arun Street to get there are both hazardous if you are a visitor and unfamiliar with these roads.”