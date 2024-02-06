Arundel independent shop changes hands with new name planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Worthing mayor James Doyle has taken over The Book Ferret in the High Street.

"It was an existing independent book shop, ran by a friend of mine, Sarah, who was looking to move on,” James said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am really excited. Twenty years ago, I worked in a book shop and I’ve been on other paths since.

James said the shop had ‘always been famous for its dogs’, and so, will be brining in his family cockapoo, named, Essie. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"I love books and I've been getting back into book selling. It's really nice to connect with people and help them find a book they want."

James said the shop had ‘always been famous for its dogs’, and so, will be brining in his family cockapoo, named, Essie.

"She is taking over and has already had a couple of stints as the book shop dog,” James said. “She has acquitted herself very well so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said Arundel is a place ‘where everybody knows each other’ – which is ideal for an independent book shop.

Former Worthing mayor James Doyle has taken over The Book Ferret in the High Street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

He added: “Lots of people have been coming in to ask about Sarah and to see what the new guy is like and what I'm going to do with the shop. The cherry on top is it's a bit of a tourist town.

"When the weather warms up, there will hopefully be a lot more people popping into Arundel for a look around.

“Any independent book shop has the imprint of its owners. Sarah did a brilliant job in setting this up and keeping it going for 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's going to be evolution rather than resolution. Customers will gradually notice a few changes. But it's been run brilliantly in the past and I want to carry on her tradition and legacy.”

James encouraged anyone looking to buy a book to visit the shop, adding: “It’s good to have a physical presence for people to look at things and browse for what they want – they can also come across something new.

"They can have a chat about what books they might like. In any shopping area or community, it's the little individual shops that are the reason people go there.

“Arundel is full of little quirky shops that have their niches. Hopefully I can carry on having a niche too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James revealed the name of the shop will change later this year – ‘probably in five or six months time’.

He explained: “It's been decided and approved because it is the name of a book. I would welcome some guesses.

"There have been some intriguing guesses so far from friends so no one has got it yet. I will announce it towards the summer.

“Considering the time of year – a very quiet time for book shops – I've been very happy so far. It's pretty steady and seeing lots of people through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want to come on over and have a look, we've got a wide range of stock and can always order stuff in.