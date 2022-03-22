The grassroots music charity AudioActive has taken over the former Dorothy Perkins store in Montague Street to expand its Sussex-based mentorship programme.

The innovative venue is set to open on Saturday, April 9, with studio space and offices available to rent for professional music artists, giving access to a lounge and kitchen.

Music charity AudioActive, backed by Rag ’n’ Bone Man, is expanding its mentorship programme to Worthing with the opening of a new café, workspace and independent vinyl record store on March 31

The team behind the charity said it was noticed about five years ago that Worthing was unique in the sheer amount of young underground music talent coming out of the town.

They said it was palpable, not least due to Worthing’s rich musical history but also thanks to the excellent music department and courses at Northbrook College.

In conjunction with Worthing Borough Council, AudioActive commissioned independent research to look into what was happening and found there was an imbalance between the latent young talent and the infrastructure needed to develop them.

AudioActive has worked across the county for more than 20 years, running free music projects. The inclusive drop-in programmes enable young creators to connect with each other and release difficult thoughts and feelings through music, lyric writing, production and performance.

Celebrity musician Rag ’n’ Bone Man, aka Rory Graham, is a patron for the youth project Room to Rant and rising stars like Rizzlekicks, Celeste and ArrDee, who owe their breakout success to early sessions developing their craft at AudioActive, continue to be advocates for the charity.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man said he wanted to make sure young people with the potential to flourish were not sidelined and found alternative performance opportunities, as well as positive role models.

Collaborating with school and service providers, AudioActive has been found to help improve outcomes for vulnerable young people.

Adam Joolia, chief executive, said: “Although many of the young people we work with go on to carve out careers as musical artists or even achieve global stardom, that’s not our main agenda.

“We simply want to make it possible for young people and aspiring artists to use music to reach their potential, whether that be as empowered and active members of society or tomorrow’s exciting artists and disruptors.”

The charity’s vision is to create a one-stop music destination in Worthing with a broad spectrum of choice for under-represented and new music talent to perform, open to other venues or promoters to advertise their own events.

The independent vinyl store will stock less-mainstream genres and music lovers will be able to tap into new releases through streaming pods with curated playlists.

Mr Joolia said: “Currently, AudioActive are presenting the exciting opportunity to young entrepreneurs, interested in taking their first steps in retail, to run their own independent store within the hub.

“The upper floors will house studios, lounge, kitchen and dedicated co-working space for professional musicians to find resources, equipment and access to not-for-profit recording label, MXTR.

“All profits from retail sales are channelled into music programmes, creating opportunity and supporting young people through drop-in music sessions, delivered daily by experienced mentors.”

AudioActive would love to speak to any young entrepreneurs interested in starting their own retail vinyl store.

The café will be run by the brewhouse Montague, offering a seasonal single origin coffee menu and snacks, homemade cakes and brownies, as well as a regionally-sourced brunch menu.

In the evenings, the space will become an intimate grassroots music venue with a great calendar of events already planned, including live gigs from local fresh talent and DJ sets with a few established names thrown into the mix.

The open day at 85-87 Montague Street, Worthing, on April 9 will include live music, DJ sets and music masterclasses. Starting at 1pm, artists such as Mrisi, Bobbie Johnson, Cate Ferris and more will welcome visitors and show people around all three floors of the new Worthing hub. The café will also be open, selling food and drink, with proceeds supporting AudioActive and the work it does with young people. Entry is free and the hub will be open until 5pm.

