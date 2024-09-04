The Windmill Inn – in Mill Lane, Rustington – will hold a farewell party on Saturday, September 14 before closing for good the next day.

“Our last day of trading will be Sunday, September 15,” a Facebook post announced.

"Unfortunately, following the fire, it has made it difficult to carry on trading.”

A fire broke out at the pub in the early hours of August 17th. The award-winning pub issued a statement on that Saturday morning.

A social media post read: “We can confirm that at the early hours of this morning we had a fire break out in one of our storage sheds.

“The fire brigade have been and the fire is now out, the investigator has confirmed that it was an electrical fire.”

The owners later revealed the 'damage is far worse than we initially thought'.

And despite being able to partially reopen temporarily, the pub is unable to continue trading.

The owners explained: “So, here we are.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over the past ten years, there’s been some fantastic times and some challenges, but we can honestly say we’ve loved our time at the Windmill.

“We want to thank you all for the support you have shown our family over the years, the laughs and the jokes! Every single one of you has played a part in this story, and we will always be thankful for that!”

The pub team didn’t want to leave without throwing ‘one last party’.

"Let’s go out in style!” they said.

"Let’s go out with a bang. 7pm till late – 18+ only.”

The business is described on its Facebook page as a traditional English Pub With an ‘old bar area’ and a ‘wonderful beer garden’. There were TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports and a pool table for people to enjoy too.

In the aftermath of the fire, the pub’s owners wrote: “We would like to thank all the first responders who came to our aid when we needed them the most! A huge thank you to our friends and neighbours for your kindness and support.

"And thank you to all the locals who have posted kind words.”

A planning application had previously been submitted by Churchill Living Ltd to convert the pub into retirement living accommodation.

The council is yet to make a decision on the plans, which would see the demolition of the existing public house with the building of one dwelling and redevelopment comprising 28 retirement apartments and three retirement cottages.

These would include communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping.

A planning document read: “The UK faces a rapidly growing and ageing population. The government aims to ‘significantly boost the supply of housing’. The Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) is unequivocal in its message that the ‘need to provide housing for older people is critical.

"There is a clear need for older persons’ housing in the Arun district.”

The application stated that there is a ‘potential need’ for 2,257 specialist homes for older people between 2011 and 2031 to ‘be able to keep up with demand’.

It added that the brownfield site is in a ‘highly sustainable location’ and offers a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for the future residents to walk to local shops and services in Rustington.

The public can comment on the application until September 26, with the council required to make a decision by November 19.

To find the application, search reference R/143/24/PL at www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search.

1 . Rustington pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

