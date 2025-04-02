Bakery business announces plans for new café in Sussex
The Flour Pot Bakery – an artisan bakery, with stores across Brighton, Hove and Worthing – has unveiled plans for a new store in Sussex.
“Big news – The Flour Pot is coming to Southwick Square!” read a social media post on Wednesday (April 2).
"We’re beyond excited to announce that we’ll be opening a brand-new café and production bakery in Southwick Square very soon!
"This new space will not only serve up our signature sourdough, pastries, and coffee but will also be home to part of our bakery production.
“We can’t wait to welcome you! Full details coming soon – stay tuned.”
The bakery will replace what was previously a Barclays bank.
The Flour Pot’s stores serve handmade artisan bread, cakes, sandwiches and fresh coffee seven days a week.
Its website states: “Our team are dedicated to making lovingly handcrafted food, using traditional methods with the finest ingredients and served by people who care.”
Find out more at theflourpot.co.uk/ or facebook.com/theflourpotbrighton.
