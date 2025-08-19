Bakery co-owned by Romesh Ranganathan opens new Horsham shop this week

A bakery co-owned by comedian Romesh Ranganathan is to open a new shop in Horsham this week.

Coughlans Bakery will officially open for business at 102 Blackbridge Lane on Friday (August 22).

But meanwhile, in a message on Facebook, Coughlans director Sean Coughlan announced that the bakery will be giving away free doughnuts tomorrow (Wednesday August 20).

He said in a video message to customers that he was excited to be opening the shop on Friday and said: “Please do come down, and also on Wednesday I’m going to be down here from about mid-day giving away over £1,000 worth of free doughnuts. So, come down and grab yourself a free donought. First come, first served.”

Sean, who has family in the Horsham area, has previously said that he had wanted to open a bakery shop in Horsham for a long time.

The Coughlan family have been artisan bakers since their grandfather Jack founded the company in 1937. They specialise in fresh, handmade artisan food using local suppliers and the company is now in its third generation of bakers.

They use Jack’s original recipes and also aim to bring out new products every week.

Coughlans – whose co-owner is Romesh Ranganathan – already have shops in Maidenbower in Crawley and in Dorking where Romesh has been spotted working behind the counter.

Sean said the comic, who bought a stake in the bakery in 2024, ‘likes to get stuck in.’