'Be a part of Worthing’s history' - Your chance to help name landmark development

Paul Craig, founder and director of Craig Developments, is inviting the public to help name the South Street building, which is currently still known by its old department store title.

“We're just at a stage where people are starting to say, ‘What's the building called?’” Mr Craig said.

“And we’re still calling it Debenhams and it obviously can’t go on like that forever.

“It’s got quite a history – an old part of Worthing, a big Art Deco building – and we’d love the public to come up with some name ideas.”

After a planning application was approved in September 2023, Debenhams is set to be turned into 80 one and two-bedroom flats. There will also be new shops and a gym as part of the development.

The project is set to be complete by December next year, with elements potentially finishing earlier, particularly on the Marine Place side.

“We're on track at the moment, it's going to plan,” Mr. Craig added.

“There aren't many big sites at the moment. If you walk around town, I think ours is the only crane up right now, which is unnerving from our perspective but we're committed.

"And we're going to replace that old signage with a new name. We just need to decide what that name is.”

The winning name will be chosen by Mr Craig and his business partner, Ralph Gilbert – who is the founder of Focus Group and co-owner of Worthing Football Club.

The selected entrant will be invited to a celebratory naming ceremony and ribbon-cutting moment.

Mr Craig added: “Be a part of Worthing’s history, it’s future history. But ultimately, the name needs to mean something – and not be something silly or inappropriate.

"We want the community to get involved and put forward their best ideas.”

To share your name idea, please email [email protected], with 'Debenhams building name' in the subject line.

1 . Your chance to help name landmark Worthing development The transformation of the former Debenhams building in Worthing is well underway and, now, residents have a unique chance to be a part of its future. Photo: Craig Developments

