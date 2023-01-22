After Sussex World and the Chichester Observer highlighted just how many city centre shops were now empty, shoppers have been suggesting on Facebook who they would like to see move in. Topping their list is Primark – but not everyone agrees. There is strong support for more independents and developing creative spaces.

This weekend, we highlighted 16 empty shop premises in the heart of Chichester – including the flagship site of the old House of Fraser in West Street which has stood empty for far too long. We asked readers on Facebook to say who they would like us to encourage to move to the city and help revitalise it – especially the HoF site.

You can read our original report along with photos of the empty shops here: http://https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/photo-special-these-are-the-16-empty-shops-in-the-heart-of-chichester-what-businesses-would-you-like-to-see-bring-them-to-life-again-3996470

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular choice amongst shoppers responding to our story on Facebook was to call for Primark to move to the House of Fraser premium site.

The empty House of Fraser store - previously the much-loved Army and Navy - in West Street, Chichester, opposite the Cathedral. It has stood empty for far too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments in favour of Primark posted on Facebook included: “PRIMARK!!!!”

“Primark – bring some young blood into Chichester.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously Primark. Somewhere affordable for an expensive place to live.”

“Primark would definitely bring more families to the town. And Zara and Mango would be good too. Maybe Next again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Primark definitely something for everyone.”

"A huge Primark with restaurant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Primark are probably the only company who could realistically take up the House of Fraser building nowadays. It would draw hundreds more into town each week and that footfall is much needed for independent businesses like mine The West Street Deli.”

“I think it would be good to actually have shops that the people can actually afford to shop in. Primark, Wilco’s, Bonmarche, sensible shops. Not banks, coffee shops and wine bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was considerable resistance from commentators to more coffee shops.

There was also huge support for more independents to be helped to set up shop. “Primark would be an amazing addition to Chichester but I wouldn’t mind seeing independents thrive in Chichester rather than getting run out by high business rates and rent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More clothes shops and bigger outdoor shops. It would also be nice to see the council give discounts to local businesses to sell local produce. A city like Chichester should be vibrant but it currently looks disappointing and not that attractive.”

“I feel we need to get the essence of Chichester back. Chichester thrived during the post war decades of the 50s, 60s, and early 70s. This was because of small shops providing what people needed, covering all age groups. I would like to walk the four streets of Chichester without thinking this could be anywhere as they are no different. I miss the art shop, a decent gift shop, handbags and suitcases and a record/cd shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Foodhall with butcher, fishmonger, proper cheese shop, deli, greengrocer, baker etc take a leaf from indoor French markets.”

“Personally I think the old House of Fraser building is now a beautiful facade but a bit of a white elephant in Chichester, it’s too big for most shops and I think if Primark wanted it they would have moved in already. I’d love to see more independent shops and a greater variety of stores in general on our high street but we have to accept that times change and our city centres won’t ever look they way they used to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would be an amazing and potentially affordable space to showcase local cottage industry businesses as well as artists, crafters. A space that allows people to have a presence in Chichester and create a brilliant creative space. Could also include a co-working space for those that don’t want to continuously spend a fortune on coffees … I love Chichester and hope it can have some creative life in it and not a lifeless chain.”

What do you think?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leave your comments on the Chichester Observer Facebook page or tell us at [email protected]

Primark Stores Limited is an Irish multinational fast fashion retailer with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. It has stores across Europe and in the United States. You can read more about it here: https://www.primark.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

The House of Fraser in Chichester closed in January 2019. This is how we reported the announcement: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/house-of-fraser-confirms-closing-date-for-chichester-store-554636#:~:text=Chichester's%20House%20of%20Fraser%20has%20confirmed%20its%20closing%20date%20early%20next%20year.&text=A%20member%20of%20staff%20at,cease%20trading%20on%20January%2027.

High rates and rents as well as endless traffic congestion have no doubt contributed to the vacant premises in Chichester city centre as well as financial challenges facing some of the bigger chains as a result of the pandemic and more on-line shopping. The move to on-line shopping has certainly played its part. The A27 is a virtual car park now at critical times of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are not suggesting that the position in Chichester is any worse than any other city centre - and viewed across the UK our city remains far more economically active than many. We are all hugely proud of Chichester and the shops that continue to flourish - but our target must be to eliminate any empty building.

The empty old Army and Navy/House of Fraser site directly opposite the proud cathedral is a commercial tragedy - there is an urgent need for this prime location to be revitalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other cases, the empty premises are the result of relocations within the city such as Cross and Hamblin in North Street and Sports Direct.