Organised by Restaurants Brighton, The BRAVOS are a popular, local food and drink award, voted for by the people of Brighton, Hove and Sussex. Voting is live for a period of six weeks from February 1 until March 14.

"It’s all about showing our love and gratitude to the hospitality crowd for their hard work, dedication, creativity and kindness,” a spokesperson for the awards said.

"We’re so lucky to have you!”

Among the categories is the ‘Best Sussex Restaurant’, for which there have been 44 nominations:

– Albourne Wine Estate;

– Birchwood Restaurant;

– Caccia & Tails;

– Camelia Restaurant;

– Cassons Restaurant;

– Chalk;

– Corner House, Worthing;

– Crabshack;

– Deans Place, Alfriston;

– Dill;

– East Street Bar and Grill;

– Efes Worthing;

– Flint – Barns – Rathfinny;

– Fork;

– Four by Aaron Dalton;

– Ghyll Manor;

– Glass House, Wickwoods;

– Gravetye Manor;

– Heritage by Matt Gillan;

– Johnny’s Restaurant;

– Lewes Depot Restaurant;

– Malayalam Restaurant;

– Mannings Heath Golf Club and Wine Estate;

– Morley’s Bistro;

– Ockenden Manor;

– Poco;

– Queen’s Room at Amberley Castle;

– Restaurant Interlude;

– Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham;

– Squisito;

– Tajdar;

– The Dining Room;

– The Fig Tree;

– The Parsons Table;

– The Pass;

– The Rows and Vine;

– The Safari Pizza Company;

– The Star, Alfriston;

– The Tasting Room at Rathfinny;

– Tillingham;

– Tottington Manor;

– Village Pizza Kitchen;

– Wingrove House;