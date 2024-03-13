Best Sussex restaurants: These 44 eateries have been named on prestigious shortlist
Organised by Restaurants Brighton, The BRAVOS are a popular, local food and drink award, voted for by the people of Brighton, Hove and Sussex. Voting is live for a period of six weeks from February 1 until March 14.
"It’s all about showing our love and gratitude to the hospitality crowd for their hard work, dedication, creativity and kindness,” a spokesperson for the awards said.
"We’re so lucky to have you!”
Among the categories is the ‘Best Sussex Restaurant’, for which there have been 44 nominations:
– Albourne Wine Estate;
– Birchwood Restaurant;
– Caccia & Tails;
– Camelia Restaurant;
– Cassons Restaurant;
– Chalk;
– Corner House, Worthing;
– Crabshack;
– Deans Place, Alfriston;
– Dill;
– East Street Bar and Grill;
– Efes Worthing;
– Flint – Barns – Rathfinny;
– Fork;
– Four by Aaron Dalton;
– Ghyll Manor;
– Glass House, Wickwoods;
– Gravetye Manor;
– Heritage by Matt Gillan;
– Johnny’s Restaurant;
– Lewes Depot Restaurant;
– Malayalam Restaurant;
– Mannings Heath Golf Club and Wine Estate;
– Morley’s Bistro;
– Ockenden Manor;
– Poco;
– Queen’s Room at Amberley Castle;
– Restaurant Interlude;
– Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham;
– Squisito;
– Tajdar;
– The Dining Room;
– The Fig Tree;
– The Parsons Table;
– The Pass;
– The Rows and Vine;
– The Safari Pizza Company;
– The Star, Alfriston;
– The Tasting Room at Rathfinny;
– Tillingham;
– Tottington Manor;
– Village Pizza Kitchen;
– Wingrove House;
– Yamu Yamu