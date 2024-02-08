BREAKING

B&M reveals opening date in Worthing; Love Island star is supporting behind the scenes

B&M has confirmed when it will be opening its new store in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The discount retailer will be replacing the former Wilko store in the Guildbourne Centre – creating 75 jobs for local people.

The 20,968sqft store is undergoing a ‘comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme’ before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday, February 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food,” a B&M spokesperson said.

Most Popular
A glimpse inside the new B&M store in WorthingA glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing
A glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing

"There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.”

The store’s colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think ‘truly deserves some VIP treatment’ for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Turning Tides to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turning Tides is a registered charity that is one of the biggest providers of services for single homeless people in West Sussex.

A glimpse inside the new B&M store in WorthingA glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing
A glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing

Former Love Island star, and Worthing local, Amy Hart is supporting the charity to open the store.

Amy said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be invited to open the brand-new B&M store in my wonderful hometown.

"Worthing has been wanting a B&M for years, and I know the locals will be over the moon about the store opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I absolutely love B&M and I’m thrilled to join Turning Tides charity to support with opening the new store. I cannot wait to go and explore the new store already.”

A glimpse inside the new B&M store in WorthingA glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing
A glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing

B&M said it is ‘feeling extremely positive’ about the creation of more jobs for local people, adding: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“Turning Tides really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

Related topics:B&MTurning TidesAmy HartWilko