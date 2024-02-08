Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discount retailer will be replacing the former Wilko store in the Guildbourne Centre – creating 75 jobs for local people.

The 20,968sqft store is undergoing a ‘comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme’ before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday, February 21.

"Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food,” a B&M spokesperson said.

A glimpse inside the new B&M store in Worthing

"There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.”

The store’s colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think ‘truly deserves some VIP treatment’ for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Turning Tides to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Turning Tides is a registered charity that is one of the biggest providers of services for single homeless people in West Sussex.

Former Love Island star, and Worthing local, Amy Hart is supporting the charity to open the store.

Amy said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be invited to open the brand-new B&M store in my wonderful hometown.

"Worthing has been wanting a B&M for years, and I know the locals will be over the moon about the store opening.

"I absolutely love B&M and I’m thrilled to join Turning Tides charity to support with opening the new store. I cannot wait to go and explore the new store already.”

B&M said it is ‘feeling extremely positive’ about the creation of more jobs for local people, adding: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.