A brand new restaurant is set to open near Chichester next month.

Tinwood Estate in Halnaker will soon be home to an exciting onsite restaurant with plans to open in April.

With incredible views of the vines from the vineyard’s south-facing terrace and some of the best wines Sussex has to offer, the new restaurant is expected to create much excitement.

A spokesperson said: “Serving lunch every day and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be 50 covers in the restaurant and picnic baskets supplied for those days when nothing could be better than sitting amongst the vines with delicious food and sparkling wine!

Image courtesy of Tinwood Estate

“The new restaurant will be situated in the existing picturesque tasting room near Chichester, which boasts a vast south-facing terrace overlooking the vines. The estate is located just over an hour from London, next door to the world-renowned Goodwood Estate - making it ideal for a day trip.

“The new Tinwood restaurant will serve modern British tapas, using local seasonal produce including fish, meat and vegetables. The menu will constantly change and evolve according to what’s in season, what’s available and what’s tasting best.

“Guests will be advised to choose 3 or 4 small plates, which will of course match their wines. They can enjoy their food whilst having a tutored wine tasting, or at their own leisure, or find a private spot amongst the vines. The ultimate date experience, or a great chance to catch up with friends over some delicious dishes and a glass of Sussex wine.”

The first vines were planted in 2007 and over the years Tinwood has built a reputation for producing some of the best sparkling wines the country has to offer including the The Estate Brut, the Blanc de Blancs and an exquisite Rosé.

It also offers a range of experiences including tours of the vineyard, afternoon teas, accommodation and visits to its purpose-built tasting rooms.

In the summer last year, Sussex wines were given a protected status similar to Champagne and Prosecco