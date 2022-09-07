Brighton Dome promises eclectic autumn season of talents and delights - all you need to know

The Proclaimers - pic by Murdo MacLeod

Spokeswoman Claire Andrews said: “Groupe Acrobatique de Tanger bring the Moroccan acrobatic tradition to the stage for a major international circus show, FIQ!, from December 16-27, with a performance of magical gymnastics, break-dancing and freestyle football set to the unique sounds of DJ Dino’s scratching and fiery rap.

“In an inimitable mix of comedy and Strictly, the unforgettable all-male ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo return to Brighton for the first time in seven years on September 23 and 24 with their hilarious parodies of classical ballet, including Swan Lake.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dancers and non-dancers alike will also have a unique opportunity to emulate their own Dying Swan in a special afternoon workshop with the company on Saturday afternoon.

“There’s a chance to spend an evening with iconic award-winning actor Richard E Grant on October 16 as he shares uplifting reflections on life and loss and stories from over 30 years in film and theatre.

“Brighton’s biggest stand-up night, Live At Brighton Dome, returns and there are new shows from UK comedy favourites Alan Carr (September 16-17) and Sarah Millican (December 7-9).

“CBeebies star and MOBO award winner YolanDa Brown hosts her family Band Jam on October 29, inspiring children to discover the joys of music through dancing, singing and performing.

" Plus Scottish music giants The Proclaimers will be at Brighton Dome on November 7 for a rousing performance showcasing new album Dentures Out.

“Grammy-nominated, and championed by none other than Pharrell Williams, US singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers plays Brighton Dome on November 8.

" With songs from her rockier second album, Surrender, due out later this year, Maggie’s mesmerising live act has won her fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Nu Civilisation Orchestra return to Brighton Dome on November 19 with an exploration of the music of Joni Mitchell’s jazz influenced classic album Hejira and her later encounter with jazz legend, Charles Mingus.

"The orchestra, led by Peter Edwards, is joined by Tomorrow’s Warriors alumna ESKA, the Mercury Prize nominated British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

“Rising Australian star Courtney Barnett is in town on November 12. Multi-award nominated in both the US and Australia, Courtney’s deft lyrics and virtuoso guitar-playing have made her a favourite among millennials.

“Brighton’s biggest comedy night, Live At Brighton Dome, is back on October 29 with comedy superstar James Acaster joined by Edinburgh Festival favourite Fin Taylor, Funny Women award-winner Thanyia Moore and rising star Celya AB."